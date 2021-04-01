Updated: Mar 31, 2021 - Added to Card Hog, 148Apps, MTG Arean (iOS), Pocket Gamer.

Here it is, the list of the best mobile games of 2021 so far! We'll be adding more reviews as the games get released, so make sure to bookmark this page and check it every now and then.

Every year we review hundreds of new mobile games, picking out the cream of the crop for you to play. It's not as easy a process as you might think. For a start, there's definitely not time to review everything, our editors and reviewers look through the stacks of games released each month and pick out those which we think have the most promise. There are tens of thousands of games released every year and we only have so much time.

So, even before games are reviewed they're been filtered through on multiple levels before that selection. But, with us doing so many reviews each year we thought it was sensible to create this resource, so that you can, at a quick glance, see the best mobile games of 2021 by review ranking.

I'll let you in on what might be quite a well-known secret, the teams at Steel Media (that's Pocket Gamer, Pocket Gamer France, 148Apps, App Spy, and more) really love mobile games. As well we should, because we've been reviewing them for over 15 years now, or, if you want to do that weird thing people do where they add up the collective years to get an obscene number, the sites have been reviewing mobile games for over fifty years collectively...

That means that there's a lot of knowledge in these halls, which also means that we are quite precise when it comes to picking which games we do decide to review.

Below you will find, by awarded score and within that, alphabetical order, each of the games we've chosen to review this year.

5 Star - 10/10 - Pocket Gamer Platinum Award

Another Eden review - "The best of the good ol' days" - 24 March 2021 - Pocket Gamer

Unruly Heroes review - 19 March 2021 - 148Apps

4.5 Star - 9/10 - Pocket Gamer Gold Award

Cosy Grove review - "A fun little break each day" - 29 March 2021 - Pocket Gamer

Embracelet review - "So much to see, not much to do" - 4 February 2021 - Pocket Gamer

Five Dates review - 16 February 2021 - 148Apps

Giant Dancing Plushies review - 15 March 2021 - 148Apps

Night of the Full Moon review - "A timeless tale" - 23 February 2021 - Pocket Gamer

Questkeep review - "A back-to-basics dungeon crawler that touches the heart" - 27 January 2021 - Pocket Gamer

Unruly Heroes review - "A madcap adventure to the west" - 17 March 2021- Pocket Gamer

4 Star - 8/10 - Pocket Gamer Silver Award

Battlecruisers review - 9 February 2021 - 148Apps

Beat Workers review - 25 March 2021 - 148Apps

Card Hog review - 26 March 2021 - 148Apps

Cookie Run: Kingdom review - "Cute game with so much to do!" - 25 January 2021 - Pocket Gamer

Dinkigolf review - 3 March 2021 - 148Apps

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins review - "A must-play found phone game for any ardent Whovian" - 25 March 2021 - Pocket Gamer

Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee review - 16 March 2021 - 148Apps

Ghost Beat review - 28 Jan 2021 - 148Apps

Kill it with Fire review - "A fun take on pest control." - 10 March 2021 - Pocket Gamer

Lyxo review - "Relax and bounce a bunch of light about" - 24 February 2021 - Pocket Gamer

MTG Arena (iOS) review - "Magic at your fingertips" - 29 March 2021 - Pocket Gamer

Picnic Penguin review - "Cute game with challenging level designs" - 18 January 2021 - Pocket Gamer

Pink review - 1 February 2021 - 148Apps

StarGazing review - "Art and Astrology" - 12 March 2021 - Pocket Gamer

Street Masters review - 11 February 2021

The Captain is Dead review — "Beautifully complicated" - 9 February 2021 - Pocket Gamer

The PIllar review - 21 January 2021 - 148Apps

Wordsmyth review - 26 February 2021 - 148Apps

3.5 Star - 7/10 - Pocket Gamer Bronze Award

Blind Drive review - "A unique, audio-based crime caper" - 19 March 2021 - Pocket Gamer

Clan N review - "Fantastic game, terrible controls" - 9 March 2021 - Pocket Gamer

Dadish 2 review - "The kids are at it again!" - 26 January 2021 - Pocket Gamer

Doctor Who: Lonely Assassins review - 23 March 2021 - 148Apps

Dragon Quest Tact review - "Cute and nightmarish at the same time" - 17 February 2021 - Pocket Gamer

Erica review - 19 January 2021 - 148Apps

Five Dates review - "Falling in love in a hopeless place" - 24 February 2021 - Pocket Gamer

Lyxo review - 1 March 2021 - 148Apps

3 Star - 6/10

Blind Drive review - 10 March 2021 - 148Apps

Inked review - "If only looks were everything" - 3 March 2021 - Pocket Gamer

Inked review - 24 February 2021 - 148Apps

The Captain is Dead - 3 February 2021 - 148Apps

The Pillar review - "A too-Zen puzzle experience" - 21 January 2021 - Pocket Gamer

2 Star - 4/10