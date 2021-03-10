Genshin Impact, the 2020 mega-popular gacha game from miHoYo Limited, is getting its latest update, version 1.4, on March 17th.

This update is all about the Windblume Festival, an annual festival in Mondstadt that celebrates the beauty of spring. The event is available for any player who is at Adventure Rank 20 or higher and has completed the Archon Quest “Song of Dragon and Freedom.”

Windblume Festival update - mini-games

When the festival begins, players will have an opportunity to gain plenty of additional rewards by participating in numerous mini-games. Included in these sidequests are Bullseye Balloons, which has you popping balloons within the time limit, Floral Freefall, which is an aerial diving mini-game where you collect floating targets, and Ballads of Breeze, which is a musical game where you have to strum your lyre to the beat. One of the items you can earn is called the Windsong Lyre, which allows you to play the instrument to create your own music during play.

If you’re looking for a serious challenge beyond the carnival-style games, Peculiar Wonderland should do the trick. This domain is a series of challenges where you face three random challenge scenarios. How you perform in these challenges will determine the buffs you can use in the final boss fight. Finishing Peculiar Wonderland will provide you with Peculiar Collab Coupons, which can be exchanged for special items, such as the Windblume Ode bow.

There will be a special story event

You’ll have plenty of time to spend with your friends in the game, like Barbara, Noelle, Bennett, and Chongyun, as there is a special story event that has you making choices and hanging out with your mates to unlock Hangout Memory illustrations. Each choice can lead to different outcomes in the story, so you will need to choose wisely.

As with most events in Genshin Impact, the Windblume Festival update also brings along with it a new character, Rosaria. Rosaria is a powerful polearm user whose Cryo Elemental Burst does some serious damage with her Ice Lance ability. She can also teleport behind enemies and unleash slashing Cryo attacks.

Dainsleif is back in update 1.4!

We also have a Genshin Impact tier list for you to check what characters are in meta currently!

Players who can’t get enough of Dainsleif the “Bough Keeper” will be happy to hear that he is back for additional story content. This story will focus on a new domain where you’ll be investigating the Abyss Order and what caused a defiled Statue of the Seven.

Genshin Impact update 1.4 also brings with it some much-needed changes to the game. The Original Resin limit has been increased from 120 to 160, and players will now be able to hold five Condensed Resin in their inventory. Also, players can finally lower their World Level, in order to make for a much calmer experience in either single-player or co-op.

Genshin Impact is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It’s a free-to-play title with in-app purchases.

