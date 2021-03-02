When playing Onmyoji, there is something that will cross your mind sooner or later - who are the best characters in Onmyoji?

Myself, I've been wondering the same thing for quite some time, and I couldn't reach a certain conclusion. To be completely honest, there are some characters that are better than others. Overall speaking though, many of the characters are good at something. Take Tamamonomae for example - they are really good at a lot of the PvE content, but when it comes to duels and PvP they tend to fall behind.

So, after a third Onmyoji anniversary, we've decided to help our readers with one fully covered Onmyoji tier list!

If this all sounds extremely hard to process, don't worry - chances are you will do just fine without having to worry about getting all the S-tier units or you won't have a viable team. On the contrary - the game can be enjoyed with a casual playstyle too, as long as you keep upgrading the Shikigami that you get and equip them with good items. However, if you really want to know what each Shikigami excels at, this tier list is going to shed some light on that.

In order to bring you all the best characters in Onmyoji, I've placed them all into a very comprehensive tier list! So if you're looking to fill a specific role, I'll help you find all the best ones for your team.

Below I've devised all the Shikigami based on their rarity (SP, SSR, SR, and R), and then compiled them into a Shikigami tier list. If you are looking for a specific list, make sure you follow the lists below to quickly access that list:

