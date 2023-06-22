Onmyoji's Awakening Dance event introduces the new SSR Shikigami, Kujaku-Myoo

NetEase Games has just released an exciting update for the popular mobile RPG, Onmyoji. It introduces the Awakening Dance event featuring the new Shikigami SSR Kujaku-Myoo. The trailer embedded below gives a good look at the character, who will be part of the new summon pool.

The Awakening Dance event in Onmyoji has already kicked off and it replaces regular summons with the New Horizons and Vintage Classics versions, each offering a unique pool of SP/SSR Shikigami. Players are free to swap between either as they accumulate towards the stage reward, special reward, and memory scroll.

SSR Kujaku-Myoo’s Memory Scrolls event will also be available throughout the month, until July 11th. It tasks players with competing in a variety of game modes for a shot at winning Scroll Shard Items, which are vital for repairing the Memory Scrolls. Based on each player’s contributions, rewards will be divided

There are so many more rewards such as Hoshiguma Doji's Spring Greenery skin, SSR/SP Summon Scroll, Plume Veil animated veil, Skill Daruma, limited Illustration and Jade to be won as well. They can also be earnt by taking part in a different event-exclusive mode.

Speaking about the event, Matt Liu, NetEase Games Global Publishing & Marketing Vice General Manager, said: “Our players are at the heart of everything we do. The Awakening Dance event is designed to bring the Onmyoji community together through engaging gameplay and exclusive rewards. We are excited to see how players will collaborate, compete, and create lasting memories in the vibrant world of Heian-Kyo.”

Begin participating in the Awakening Dance event by downloading Onmyoji by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. For more information, you can visit the official website.