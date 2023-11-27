Onmyoji introduces new SSR Shikigami Izanami in the Divinity's Doom event

NetEase Games has just released a brand new update for their turn-based strategy game, Onmyoji. Like its predecessor, this one also brings a new SSR Shikigami to the title. This time, Izanami joins the squad alongside the Divinity’s Doom event.

The Divinity’s Doom event is already live in Onmyoji and is the best way to obtain the new SSR Izanami through lots of summons. It sees regular summons replaced by the New Horizons and Vintage Classics versions, both of which have distinctive pools of SP/SSR Shikigami as compared to regular summons.

Only one variant can be chosen at a time, but both their counts will be considered for the stage reward, special stage reward, and Memory Scroll. The summoning mechanic may seem like an arduous task, but players are guaranteed an SP/SSR SHikigami within 60 summons. This won’t even interrupt the Unlucky Streak achievement tally.

In addition, players will also be able to use Mystery Amulets, Jakes, and AR Amulets for another 40 summons during the event period. This will give access to an extra Random SP/SSR Shikigami. Wondering how Izanami stacks up against the rest of the characters? Here’s a tier list of the best Shikigami for raids, PvP, PvE, and more in Onmyoji!

The Divinity Doom event further grants players the ability to summon Shikigami and form their own team for combat. Various gameplay modes are available to test their skills out, which feature exclusive rewards such as Aobozu’s Misty Monk skin, SSR/SP Summon Scroll, Animated frame, Skill Daruma, and limited Illustration and Jade.

Memory Scrolls for Izanami will be available until December 12th. Shards can be obtained by participating in various game modes. After collecting enough of them, the scroll can be fully repaired, with rewards being distributed equally among everyone. Top rankers will additionally win SSR Izanami shards and limited-time frames.

Download Onmyoji now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.