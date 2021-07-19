S Tier
A Last Cloudia Tier List will always put the event Units ranked high up in the charts, so Units from the Secret of Mana and Devil May Cry collabs will always have top-tier features. Limited Banners, like the Descent of Heroes banner, will also reward you with overpowered Units (like the crazy mage Lily) as well. For the rest of the regular pulls, these are the best ones to reroll for:
- Holy Knight Ruuto
- Alphonse Elric
- Edward Elric
- Roy Mustang
- Advocate of God, Baran
- Lougseus, God of Ruin
- Advocate of God, Degrogue
- Advocate of God, Rabbala
- Knight Lord Kyle
- Gen Asagiri
- Senku Ishigami
- Sea Rover Maddine
- Sage Emperor Zekus
- Mechanical Meredy
- Nero
- Dante
- V
- Swordmagineer Lilebette
- Spirit Maiden Theria (the best)
- Cyberslayer Alice
- Divine Beast Rei
- Rem
- Emilia
- Guardian Angel Lukiel
- Nocturne Tinkili
A Tier
Units that fall under the A tier are generally good, but will slightly pale in comparison to the S-tier ones. It will be a lot easier to obtain many of these units and upgrade them compared to the higher tier ones, so try to do so if you're a f2p player or cannot seem to obtain anything better. They will do their job well, but in certain situations (mainly in PvP Arena) will fall to the S-tier and limited availability ones.
- Chrome
- Tsukasa Shishio
- Goroth the Insatiable
- Kohaku
- Zleorg the Heathen
- Advocate of God Lily
- Yashamaru
- Blazeblade Shin
- Lagrobos
- Milim Nava
- Rimuru Tempest
- Roland
- Sylvan Sworder Logia
- Beyland
- Dilmordo
- Tinkili the Diva
- Thunderbolt Sevia
- Zaix
- Lily
- Advocate of God, Zouglas
- Randi
B Tier
Although they are significantly weaker than the previously-mentioned two-tier higher units, the characters that fall under the B tier are pretty decent, all things considered. Many of them can be farmed through story stages, and while some of them are gacha limited, it won't matter too much if you missed your chance obtaining them. Overall, don't invest too much in obtaining them, and just use them until you get something better.
- Claire and Dahlgion
- Ice Emperor Seilios
- Gallant Flame Vaughn
- Sea Princess Lilah
- Genius Archer Phal
- Davan
- Steel Wall Maddine
- Lanceveil
- Eliza
- Phantom Thief Robin
- Saintly Theria
- Popoi
- Primm
- Killer Ice Princess Sevia
- Prince Gorm
- Leena the Warlock
- Ice General Zekus
- Sahagin
- DXR-MK02
Phantom Thief Robin has super fast auto attacks, and he can equip all kinds of weapons, making him a valuable Unit for Story mode farming, Tower, and Arena. Prince Gorm can make for a pretty sturdy tank with a useful party-wide heal as his Ultimate skill.
C Tier
As much as we love a good Theria (and trust me - we DO love Spirit Maiden Theria), her other self will not really have a great impact. The units that you'll find under the C tier are usually the least useful ones, and they'll only do their job in the very early stages of the game, while you haven't yet had a chance to get something better. While you're at it, don't invest anything in them. Rather save up all your resources for something better.
- Summoner Leena
- Luger King of Destruction
- Romel the War God
- Soul Reaper Melza
- Lukiel
- White Knight Melza
- Princess Lilah
- Doura the Bluebeard
- Gravein the Sky Hero
- Godhunter Shin
- Master Thief Robin
- Dyne of the Three Sages
- Blood Rose
- Goroth the Giant
- Lilebette of the Blaze
- Mysterious Girl Theria
- Magic Beast Rei
- Kyle the Swordsman
- Gaoul
- Gobl
- Hobgobl
- Pokkle
- Skeleton
- Phantom
- Dabourne
- Vazard
Sorry, Kyle, Rei, Theria, and Lilebette - you guys are the main characters, but you’re just not strong enough.
Remember: a Last Cloudia Tier List will only be as useful to you as the character build you have in mind, as you can customize your Unit to suit your playstyle best. While it’s easy to get obsessed with scoring the perfect roll, the important thing is that you like your party and enjoy playing them!