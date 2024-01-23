Last Cloudia will launch a Street Fighter collab with Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile and new Arks on January 25th

AIDIS Inc. has announced that Last Cloudia will be launching a Street Fighter collab within the popular JRPG, letting players get their hands on themed Arks and characters from the Capcom classic. In particular, the Last Cloudia x Street Fighter Collaboration Event will begin on January 25th, but you can already start reaping the benefits from the countdown login bonus right now.

In the latest crossover within Last Cloudia, you can look forward to welcoming Ryu, Chun-Li, and Guile to the fray with the Limited-Time Collab banner, where you can score up to 60 free spins from the summons pool. As for the new Arks, the Welcome to a New Era LR Ark as well as the World Tour LR Ark will be debuting, along with the LR Ark Individual Drive.

If you're eager to see which ones to pull from the gacha, why not take a look at our Last Cloudia tier list to get an idea?

Fans of the fighting game franchise will also be delighted to know that there's a bonus challenge where a special vehicle-related smashing frenzy is involved. The update also adds special collab frames, collab stamps, collab challenges and more. You can find out all of the nitty-gritty from the official livestream on the YouTube channel.

For now, if you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Last Cloudia on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the collaboration's vibes and visuals.