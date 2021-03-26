Updated: March 28th 2021 - Added the five new College Card Sleeve redeem codes. Haven't run verification on a couple in here.
One of the conveniences of the digital version of Magic: The Gathering is the inclusion of codes that can land you free packs and promotions. Typically, you would find specialized codes inside of purchased curated deck boxes for Planeswalker decks that unlocked those cards to then play online, which started back when the Guilds of Ravnica set dropped. Now, there are plenty of ways to score free packs and cards, including some promotions and XP.
In order to redeem these MTG Arena codes, you need to open the “Store” page on the top menu, and then tap or click the button on the top right where it says “Redeem Code.”
MTG Arena Booster PacksThese codes will give you a pack or three of some of the themed sets to add to your collection. You can use these cards to build up your collection or help you build decks.
|
Code
|
Reward
|
Exp Date
|
PlayKaldheim
|
3 Kaldheim Booster Packs
|
(starts Jan 28th)
|
PlayRavnica
|
3 Guilds of Ravnica Packs
|
Still working as of 1/28/21
|
PlayWarspark
|
3 War of the Spark Packs
|
Still working as of 1/28/21
|
PlayM20
|
3 Core Set 2020 Packs
|
Still working as of 1/28/21
|
DebateDuelistslay
|
Silverquill college card sleeve
|
N/A
|
MathWhizzes
|
Quandrix college card sleeve
|
N/A
|
SwampPunks
|
Witherbloom college card sleeve
|
N/A
|
ArtClub
|
Prismari college card sleeve
|
N/A
|
RockJocks
|
Lorehold college card sleeve
|
N/A
|
PlayEldraine
|
3 Throne of Eldraine Packs
|
N/A
|
PlayTheros
|
3 Theros Beyond Death Packs
|
N/A
|
PlayIkoria
|
3 Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Packs
|
N/A
|
PlayM21
|
3 Core Set 2021 Packs
|
N/A
|
PlayZendikar
|
3 Zendikar Rising Packs
|
N/A
|
TryKaladesh
|
1 Kaladesh Remastered Pack
|
N/A
MTG Arena experience codeThis code will boost your experience points and help you level up your Mastery level, which can quickly lead to faster unlocks and goods!
|
Code
|
Reward
|
Exp Date
|
LevelUp
|
2,000 XP
|
N/A
MTG Arena Codes - CosmeticYou can use our codes to customize your card’s styles. It should be noted that these codes will not always give you the cards mentioned, but if you happen to pull one of the cards it applies to, you can then apply it to all the copies of that card, if you wish.
|
Code
|
Reward
|
Exp Date
|
SuperScry
|
1x Opt (Ixalan) and style for it
|
2023-01-01
|
ParallaxPotion
|
1x Revitalize (Core Set 2019) and style for it
|
2023-01-01
|
FoilFungus
|
1x Deathbloom Thallid (Dominaria) and style for it
|
2023-01-01
|
ShinyGoblinPirate
|
1x Fanatical Firebrand (Rivals of Ixalan) and style for it
|
2023-01-01
|
SparkleDruid
|
1x Druid of the Cowl (Core Set 2019) and style for it
|
2023-01-01
|
OverTheMoon
|
Card style for Arlinn, Voice of the Pack (War of the Spark)
|
2023-01-01
|
InnerDemon
|
Card style for Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted (War of the Spark)
|
2023-01-01
|
ShieldsUp
|
Card style for Teyo, the Shieldmage (War of the Spark)
|
2023-01-01
|
WrittenInStone
|
Card style for Nahiri, Storm of Stone (War of the Spark)
|
2023-01-01
|
EnlightenMe
|
Card style for Narset, Parter of Veils (War of the Spark)
|
2023-01-01
These MTG Arena codes should get you started on your path to building your best collection and fill your decks with a bunch of cards to play with.
Want more? Check out our growing collection of Magic: The Gathering Arena tips, guides and walkthroughs!
