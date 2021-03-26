Updated: March 28th 2021 - Added the five new College Card Sleeve redeem codes. Haven't run verification on a couple in here.

One of the conveniences of the digital version of Magic: The Gathering is the inclusion of codes that can land you free packs and promotions. Typically, you would find specialized codes inside of purchased curated deck boxes for Planeswalker decks that unlocked those cards to then play online, which started back when the Guilds of Ravnica set dropped. Now, there are plenty of ways to score free packs and cards, including some promotions and XP.

In order to redeem these MTG Arena codes, you need to open the “Store” page on the top menu, and then tap or click the button on the top right where it says “Redeem Code.”

MTG Arena Booster Packs



Code

Reward

Exp Date

PlayKaldheim

3 Kaldheim Booster Packs

(starts Jan 28th)

PlayRavnica

3 Guilds of Ravnica Packs

Still working as of 1/28/21

PlayWarspark

3 War of the Spark Packs

Still working as of 1/28/21

PlayM20

3 Core Set 2020 Packs

Still working as of 1/28/21

DebateDuelistslay

Silverquill college card sleeve

N/A

MathWhizzes

Quandrix college card sleeve

N/A

SwampPunks

Witherbloom college card sleeve

N/A

ArtClub

Prismari college card sleeve

N/A

RockJocks

Lorehold college card sleeve

N/A

PlayEldraine

3 Throne of Eldraine Packs

N/A

PlayTheros

3 Theros Beyond Death Packs

N/A

PlayIkoria

3 Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Packs

N/A

PlayM21

3 Core Set 2021 Packs

N/A

PlayZendikar

3 Zendikar Rising Packs

N/A

TryKaladesh

1 Kaladesh Remastered Pack

N/A

MTG Arena experience code



Code

Reward

Exp Date

LevelUp

2,000 XP

N/A

MTG Arena Codes - Cosmetic

These codes will give you a pack or three of some of the themed sets to add to your collection. You can use these cards to build up your collection or help you build decks.This code will boost your experience points and help you level up your Mastery level, which can quickly lead to faster unlocks and goods!You can use our codes to customize your card’s styles. It should be noted that these codes will not always give you the cards mentioned, but if you happen to pull one of the cards it applies to, you can then apply it to all the copies of that card, if you wish.

These MTG Arena codes should get you started on your path to building your best collection and fill your decks with a bunch of cards to play with.

