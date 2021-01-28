In this article, we will take a look at the new TFT comps and the most efficient way to play them based on the data we've gathered so far. You know what time it is - new champions, new traits, new mechanics. Does it ring a bell? That's right, the new TFT Festival of Beasts update is finally here.

Just like in all the previous TFT sets (or rather, set changes), a bunch of units made way for some new ones to be added, while they took a short break (a.k.a. they were removed). The new units come with interesting skills, while some older ones that have stuck around have seen slight skill changes (Morgana, for example). All of those changes lead to new playstyles, new meta comps, and an entirely new way to play the game in style (especially while using the new TFT microtransactions).

So, without any further ado let's check out the best TFT comps Set 5: Reckoning!

Want more? Check out our 13 other Teamfight Tactics tips, guides and walkthroughs!