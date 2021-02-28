Updated on January 28h, 2021

There are so many games coming out on mobile every single week that you might be finding it a bit hard to get started gaming with your new mobile phone. Not only are there so many different games, but they also come in a variety of forms: Premium, Free to Play, Freemium, Demo and much more. In this article we are going to be talking about Free To Play, a very popular type of game which will never charge you, but does often have extra payment options available inside the game. For instance, it might get quite hard at times and offer to make it easier through you watching an advert (paying with your time) or buying a small item (paying with your money).

That said, there's such a wide variety of free to play games out there that we're absolutely spoiled in picking out the best for you. It's a wide-spread payment method and incredibly popular due to the low price of entry, and fact that only the most determined players will invest money into the system. A win-win for developers and players alike.

There are many, many games out there on Android. With so many games, it can be hard to find a game that you are interested in or want to play, so we have decided to bring together a little list of the top ten free to play games that are well worth downloading and enjoying!