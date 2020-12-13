In case it wasn’t already available on enough platforms, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim can now be played on your mobile phone via cloud streaming it through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Android.

Originally released in 2011, Skyrim is the fifth entry in Bethesda’s popular RPG series, The Elder Scrolls. In it you play as a heroic character called the Dragonborn who embarks on a quest to defeat Alduin, an ancient dragon prophesised to destroy the world. This version of the game is the Special Edition, which was a re-release that launched in 2016 with enhanced visuals and modding capabilities for consoles.

This addition is one that doesn’t come as a huge surprise, thanks to Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda and ZeniMax Media back in September, allowing every game by the publisher to be released on Xbox Game Pass. It may only be a matter of time before Morrowind and Oblivion also become available on mobile via cloud streaming.

Also coming to Xbox Game Pass for Android this month is My Friend Pedro, Beholder: Complete Edition, Code Vein, Neoverse, Mørkredd, and MotoGP 20. These are all expected to launch on the program on the 17th December, which is this Thursday. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim launches a few days earlier, tomorrow on 15th December.

It’s also worth noting that Xbox Game Pass is still offering three months of Ultimate for £1, allowing you to jump into any game on the service for that tiny entry fee across Android, PC and Xbox One and Series X|S platforms. You can read up on it more here and checking out the app on the Google Play for Android store.