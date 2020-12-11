If you’ve been playing Garena Free Fire for a while now then you're probably getting used to how often it hands out rewards for free. That said, this is the case with almost every new, massive “free-to-play” title, so Free Fire is not an exception to the rule.

Right now, there is an ongoing event, as you’ve probably heard: Christiano Ronaldo is joining the game in Operation Chrono as the new playable character!

Of course, such an event has to be celebrated properly, so the game developers have decided that they are going to award everyone who joins the game from 7th to 12th of December with a few special gifts, and then proceed with the event all the way to 25th of December.

Oh goodness, how do I get these Free Fire rewards???

In the first part of the event, you should’ve guessed that the ambassador was Christiano Ronaldo.

If you’ve missed this, don’t beat yourself up, you didn’t miss out on too much, just continue with step two.

In case you’ve guessed correctly, enter the game and go to the calendar with events on the right. You’ll see a 'Go-To' button that’ll lead you to the prize microsite. All you have to do is claim your reward, CyberSwing Baseball Bat and go back to the game to equip it. Voila, done!

Step two leads you back to the Calendar tab on the right of your Home screen. Go to Operation Chrono and claim the Diamond Royale and Weapon Royale vouchers. With them, you’ll be able to get free spins in the Luck Royale section on the left of your home screen. If you are truly lucky, you’ll get a nice character. I got Miguel, and I love it!

No worries, we’ll get you through the process step by step.

But wait, there's more! On December 13th you’ll be able to collect more Free Fire rewards. And these are the real cream of the crop!

First of all, you'll need to enter the game on December 13th, go to the Operation Chrono tab and you’ll find yourself on the new screen with 6 different options.

One of them will be Chrono missions, and here you’ll be able to see the daily missions. Players all around the globe are filling the Portal by finishing those missions, and if the portal reaches 100% we’ll get even more prizes.

By finishing daily missions you’ll also get the tokens which you’ll be able to exchange for a hefty prize pool. The pool will expand even further if the portal reaches 100%, and everyone will get access to those advanced rewards.

On December 19th, another prize will unlock but we still don’t know what it is. Of course, the main reward for this Free Fire event would be obtaining the Chrono himself!

Interested in how to redeem a code you've got? Check it out below.