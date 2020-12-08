The gorgeous looking Alba: A Wildlife Adventure arrives on Apple Arcade this Friday but that's not all the service has to offer this week and beyond. Several other games are set to receive updates this week including Grindstone, Lego Brawls and Charrua Soccer whilst Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon is a new title that is set to arrive soon.

Capybara Games' excellent battle puzzler Grindstone has been updated regularly since it first launched on the service a year ago and this week it will introduce The Beastiary. This will keep track of the creeps players have killed and allowed them to craft 'Snax' based on how many they've slain.

Also, to celebrate the festive season the Santa suit will return for a limited time alongside a new Krampus outfit that Jorj will be able to steal from Gladjys.

Lego Brawls is also getting into the festive spirit with its latest update too. Players will find seasonal minifigs, weapons and emotes to collect alongside limited-time modes to unlock. On top of that, they've also added a new North Pole level.

Charrua Soccer also has a Christmas addition with the arrival of a mini-story called Road to the North Pole. This will introduce characters such as elves, penguins and snowmen to the game with each bring a different set of abilities.

Finally, a new game heading to the service at some stage in the future will be Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon. It is a co-operative dungeon crawler for up to four local players that draws inspiration from 16-bit arcade classics.

It'll see players fighting their way through dungeons, slaying enemies and fighting giant bosses with heroes that have randomised stats each run. There will be four classes to choose from, Knight, Huntress, Grandmaster, and Mage with each possessing their own playstyle and feel.

The above games are either available now over on Apple Arcade, a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month, or will be soon. For more information on other games that are available in its extensive library, check out our dedicated hub page.