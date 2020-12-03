Alba: A Wildlife Adventure was initially announced back in July and has since become a fairly anticipated title since it's been developed by ustwo games, the folks behind Monument Valley and Assemble With Care. We won't have to wait too much longer to play it either as it's set to release on December 11th.

It will follow the story of a young girl called Alba as she visits her grandparents on a Mediterranean island. She's expecting a peaceful summer full of exploring with her friend Ines. However, Alba soon realises that the island is far from idyllic. It's covered in litter, threatening the local wildlife.

This leads Alba, Ines and her bird-watching grandfather to start a movement and found a group called AIWRL to try and save the island. You'll require more volunteers to further spread the reach of the movement though, so you'll need to help out the townsfolk to convince them to join your cause.

Despite the serious-sounding nature of the game, ustwo games assure us that it will be a laid-back, feel-good experience. You'll be able to explore the island at your pace whilst trying to discover all the different wildlife that can be found on the island.

Your journey will take you from idyllic beaches to an old castle that overlooks the town. The developers say they have spent a long time ensuring that the island is filled with details to discover for those willing to hunt for them.

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is set to release on Apple Arcade, a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month, on December 11th.