Aspyr and Lucasfilm have announced today that the classic single-player RPG Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords will be heading for iOS and Android on December 18th. Initially released in 2004, KOTOR II was a beloved game on PC and now technology has reached a point where you can play it on your phone with touch screen controls.

If you're unfamiliar, KOTOR II takes place five years after the original game after the Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are within moments of defeating the Old Republic. The last hope is a lone Jedi who is having difficulty reconnecting with the force. That's where you'll come in taking on the role of that Jedi.

You'll be able to decide if you want to follow the light or dark side of the Force by making various decisions throughout your journey. Along the way, you'll be able to recruit various characters to your party including HK-47, Canderous Ordo, and Kreia.

Discussing the upcoming launch of the game, Elizabeth Howard, vice president of publishing at Aspyr said: “Fans have been asking for a mobile version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II for so long, and we’re thrilled to finally bring it to them.”

They added: “We’re proud to continue working with Lucasfilm to bring classic titles like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II to modern platforms.”

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords is available to pre-order now over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its release on December 18th. It will be a premium title that costs $14.99. For a list of compatible iOS devices, see the list below: