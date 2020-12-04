Angel (Cube World) is a fun puzzle game about, well, a cube world. Everything here is shaped like a cube, from the houses, to the furniture ornaments, and even the people.

You play as Angel, a newcomer to this strange land and you must help her settle into his new environment. You will explore Cube World, meet new cube people, and also solve many puzzles along the way. The controls are very simple, as all you need to do is move Angel by tapping on the screen where you want her to go to. Here’s a trailer so you can see more of what it’s all about.

Angel (Cube World) is still under development. Dream Tech, the studio behind the game, is targeting to have the game ready to distribute on mobile before February. It also runs a Patreon which helps to fund the studio’s projects.

Dream Tech is a studio that has been in game development since 2019. If the name looks familiar to you, it might be because it released two games within the last month alone; Slide Shift, an auto runner where you guide a moving line through a long course and avoid any obstacles that come your way, and Don’t Crash, a casual puzzler about controlling different vehicles on the road as they try to reach their destination. The developer currently has seven games available on Google Play.

If you want to check this out for yourself, you’ll have to wait for more word on when Angel (Cube World) is releasing. For now, all we know is it’s coming to the iOS App Store, Google Play for Android, and PC. We’ll be sure to provide you with updates as soon as we know more.