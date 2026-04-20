Afterplay storefront lets you play retro games instantly in your browser

And it's got all the modern tools built in

Afterplay storefront launches with instant-play retro games

Buy once and play across web, mobile, and desktop with cloud saves

Features include rewind, time manipulation, multiplayer, and AI translation

Setting up a retro game properly has always been a project. I've been there myself. All I wanted was to play Pokémon, not dive deep into emulator configs, BIOS files, and save transfers before even hitting the title screen. Now that Afterplay’s new storefront has launched, none of that should be necessary. Buy a game, click play, and it runs in your browser. That’s it.

The storefront launched in partnership with publishers including Incube8 Games and Mega Cat Studios, with games available to buy and play instantly across web, mobile, and desktop. No installs, no setup.

One purchase works on every device you own, with cloud saves syncing automatically between them. Autosave ticks every 20 seconds in the background, and you can run multiple separate playthroughs per game without touching a single file.

The feature set goes further than the basics, though. Rewind, fast-forward, cheats, and visual filters are all there, but the time travel system really caught my eye. It lets you manipulate in-game clocks to trigger time-based events or skip waiting periods entirely. Want to trigger a midnight event at 2pm? Done.

Online multiplayer and link cable support are built in too, which means trading and battling in older releases without port forwarding or third-party tools. AI translation handles Japanese games in real time, and there's even an autopilot mode that can handle grinding on your behalf if you'd rather not. The game may look the same, but everything’s packed with modern functionality now.

The platform covers 30-plus consoles spanning the 80s through the 2000s, with smart folders, achievements, leaderboards, and enough customisation options like themes, fonts, and shaders. All you gotta do is head to Afterplay’s website and start adding.

And if you're in the mood to revisit some classics, our list of the top retro games on iOS is a goldmine worth checking!