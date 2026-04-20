Vanished: Puzzle Quest turns scientific history into hands-on puzzles on iOS and Android

Use real instruments to find lost knowledge

Vanished: Puzzle Quest is now available on iOS and Android

Set across historical centres like Baghdad and Timbuktu with authentic tools

Free-to-play, offline, and developed with input from historians

If history were taught like this, I’d be running toward it instead of away. Vanished: Puzzle Quest comes wrapped in puzzle mechanics, and on top of that, it makes use of the tools that actually shaped scientific discovery. And it’s now available on iOS and Android.

This is the first release from Unity Productions Foundation, a team better known for historical documentaries than interactive work. That background shows. The framing is less solving puzzles to progress and more reconstructing knowledge that’s been erased. And it’s all set against an encroaching fog that wipes memories across major centres of learning.

You move through places like Baghdad, Samarkand, Cairo, and Timbuktu, each one built with real historical context. The puzzles themselves make use of actual instruments such as astrolabes, water clocks, celestial spheres, and you have to figure out how they function. It all feels quite tactile.

There’s a crafting mechanic as well, where you combine discovered objects into tools that open up new paths forward. It sits somewhere between traditional adventure logic and light inventory puzzling, with a hint system there if things start getting a bit too obscure.

I think you’ve gotta appreciate the intent behind it all as well. The project was developed alongside historians and scholars, with a focus on the scientific contributions of the Islamic Golden Age. That’s not just flavour text. It directly shapes the mechanics, the environments, and the way progression is structured. You’re learning by interacting, not by being told.

Vanished: Puzzle Quest is also completely free, offline playable, and skips ads entirely, which feels pretty rare for something this focused on a specific educational angle.

If you’re looking for something else in a similar space, our list of the top adventure games on Android is a good place to keep exploring.