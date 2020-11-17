Earlier this month we reported PUBG Mobile would be crossing over with Metro Exodus, the acclaimed PC and console shooter published by Deep Silver, and it’s out today.

Beginning today, you’ll be able to access the all-new Season 16 Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile which features a crossover with Metro Exodus. It includes new outfits themed around characters from the game, as well as crossover adventures and rewards for you to get.

You can get these items in-game beginning with a subscription to the Royale Pass Season 16, and it’ll start you off with themed outfits based off Artyom or Anna from the games. Then, the Colonel Miller Outfit or Casual Miller Outfit can be unlocked from the challenges in the exclusive Royale Pass event Metro Adventure, and you can use Metro Badges in the event to start your adventure and reach various stations to get supplies to use towards new outfits and item finishes.

Other items including in the new Royale Pass include the rank 50 Cyber Enforcer Outfit and rank 100 Mythic Night Terror Outfit, and with the new RP Team feature you can join up with friends and unlock new rewards for the whole team by ranking up simultaneously.

Besides the Royale Pass update, PUBG Mobile is also thanking players for their continued support by hosting several Cyber Week events for the next few weeks. From now until 6th December, anyone who logs into the game will be entered into a draw for a $2,500 reward, a full return of all UC spent during the event, and a OnePlus 8T, with four winners being selected. Similarly, from 23rd November to 6th December, daily missions will be available to complete for you to earn Cyber Week Discount Coupons, which can be used to unlock new in-game rewards.

PUBG Mobile is available to download for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android.