The latest of PUBG Mobile's collaboration sees the popular battle royale title teaming up with first-person shooter Metro Exodus. This will see the addition of a new game mode called Metro Royale alongside a host of themed content.

This new game mode will see players exploring landscapes across two maps that are based on the classic version of Erangel. They will be able to discover forgotten ruins, trenches and bandit camps among other things. Beyond that though, there will also be an entire hidden underground world complete with a new railcar vehicle..

The addition of Metro Royale also sees the inclusion of some tactical gear such as Thermal Sight, Night Vision Scope and Goggles to track enemy movements in the dark. There will also be armour attachments to find that can customise armour abilities. Players can also discover the silent air rifle, the Tikhar Rifle, which appears in the Metro series.

Players can also find an additional challenge in this game mode with bandits and mutants added as enemies to fight against. There will be additional loot on offer for beating these enemies but there's also a risk involved too if you don't manage to survive the encounters. The aim of Metro Royale, however, is to escape with a massive fortune so you'll want to consider it.

The lobby for this mode is accessible through the metro tunnel entrance in the PUBG Mobile main menu lobby. Here you'll find the Black Market, a shop that allows players to purchase new equipment before heading into a game whilst selling loot they've previously escaped with. A full list of features for this collaboration can be seen in the screenshots posted in this article.

PUBG Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.