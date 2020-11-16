Last week it was announced that Pokemon Go and Pokemon Home connectivity would finally be live after it was unveiled earlier this year. Niantic has decided to host an in-game event to commemorate the occasion that will start tomorrow and run until November 23rd.

During this time certain species of Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild. This will include the likes of Alolan Sandshrew, Zubat, Alolan Diglett, Slowpoke, Magnemite, Ditto, Porygon, Hoothoot, Remoraid, Whismur, Lileep, Anorith, Cottonee, and Foongus.

Meanwhile, Nidoran (female), Nidoran (male), Slowpoke, Omanyte, Kabuto, Lileep, and Anorith will hatch from 5km Eggs. In raids, the likes of Alolan Vulpix, Slowpoke, Magnemite, Shinx, Timburr and Klink will appear in raids with a chance of Slowpoke being Shiny.

There will also be event-exclusive Timed Research to complete that will net players Pidgeot Mega Energy, Poké Balls and Berries alongside encounters with Slowpoke and Gible. Appropriately then, whilst the event is underway Mega Pidgeot will receive a CP boost.

As mentioned in our article last week, there will be a Mystery Box for players to activate and a chance to encounter a Shiny Meltan. Meanwhile, special avatar items will be made available in the show such as the Melmetal Jacket, the Melmetal Vest, Melmetal Shoes, and Grand Oak’s Glasses.

Finally, from November 16th to November 24th, will be able to battle against Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion in five-star raids.

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.