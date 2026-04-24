Lumi Master is a slightly laidback take on monster-collection, coming soon to iOS and Android

More cosy less chaotic

Lumi Master is set for a 2026 global launch

Emphasises bonding, trading, and gradual progression over optimisation

Features over 100 creatures, light combat, and home management systems

Collecting monsters usually means building the strongest team possible, min-maxing stats, and eventually realising you’ve spent far too long thinking about elemental counters. Lumi Master is clearly trying to slow that whole loop down a bit. It’s been announced for a 2026 global launch, with pre-registration now open, and it features something you live with rather than optimise.

The first thing you notice is the presentation. It really delves into that storybook look, using soft colours, sketch-like outlines, and environments that feel more illustrated than rendered. Forests, deserts, and volcanic regions are all there, but filtered through something that feels gentle and not overly dramatic.

The Lumis themselves follow that same thinking. There are over a hundred of them, each with their own evolution paths and abilities. But the emphasis isn’t really on building the strongest lineup possible. It’s more about raising them over time, trading them with others, and slowly filling out your collection without it turning into a grind-heavy checklist.

Doesn’t mean there’s no structure here, though. Battles exist and are built around elemental counters and team synergy. They just aren’t the prime focus and are rather quick, accessible encounters that don’t require planning for hours.

There’s so much more built around this entire core. The home management system is where your Lumis hang out, plus smaller activities like minigames feel closer to something you’d dip into between sessions rather than commit to. It all feeds into that “live with your creatures” idea instead of just using them.

Pre-registration is live now, with milestone rewards tied to how many people sign up globally. And yes, there’s a console giveaway in there too, because of course there is.

If you’re leaning more toward something social while you wait, our list of the top multiplayer games on Android is a good place to keep scrolling.