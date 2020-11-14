Following the arrival of Nate & Braviary in Pokemon Masters a couple of days ago another new Sync Pair has made their way to Pasio. This time around it's Bianca & Musharna. They will have their own Spotlight Scout with an increased chance of grabbing the pair that will run from today until November 30th.

They will be a 5-star Tech Sync Pair and players will be able to increase them to 6-Star Ex - which will unlock an additional outfit for Bianca - whilst their Sync Grid has already been expanded for more build options. Musharna will have Psychic typing and a weakness to Bug-Type attacks.

In terms of attacking moves, Musharna will have Stored Power and Psychic. Beyond that, she will have an ability called You Snooze, You Lose! which will raise the Drowsing Pokemon's Defense, Special Attack and Special Defense. These stats will be sharply raised if the field is Psychic Terrain.

Thankfully, Musharna will have some control over that, since her fourth ability is, in fact, Psychic Terrain. This move has two PP and once the field has been changed it will increase the power of Psychic-Type attacks.

Her Sync Move, meanwhile, is called Truth-Seeking Future Sight, which will increase in power if the target's Special Defense has been lowered. Finally, Musharna only has one passive, On a Roll 4. This increases the chances of lowering an opponent's stat values with the additional effects of moves like Psychic.

Pokemon Masters EX is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.