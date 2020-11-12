Following the arrival of the Tapu Bulu event in Pokemon Masters EX yesterday another has got underway today which will take place until November 30th. It will also coincide with the arrival of a new Sync Pair, Nate & Braviary.

The latest event will be a new, time trial style endeavour called Race to Victory. Players will aim to complete these battles as quickly as possible and the items they receive will depend on the grade they achieve, which will range from C to S. The prizes on offer include Power-Up Ticket, 5-Star Scout Ticket, Strike Move Candy Coin and Tech Move Candy Coin among others.

Players will only be able to attempt this event three times a day with the number resetting at 6 am each morning. They can, however, take part in a practice match which doesn't consume stamina or any kind of restriction on the number of attempts. Here they'll also be able to earn medals, but they won't be able to obtain any points for getting items.

The new Sync Pair, Nate & Braviary will be a 5-Star Strike duo with their Sync Grid already expanded and the potential to be raised to 6-Star Ex, which will unlock a new outfit for Nate. They will have access to Aerial Ace and Fly as their main attacking moves.

Their other abilities include Dire Hit+ for raising Braviary's critical hit rate and Be Brave! to raise its attack and accuracy. Meanwhile, its Sync Move, Bravest Brave Bird, has no additional effects but will hit opponents for a large amount of damage between 250-300.

Pokemon Masters EX is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.