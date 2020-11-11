Following a series of repeated events in the Legendary Arena of late, Pokemon Masters Ex has now introduced a new powerful Pokemon to take on. This will be Tapu Bulu, one of the Legendary Pokemon from Sun And Moon.

The Land Spirit Pokemon will be available to battle against from today until November 25th, giving players plenty of time to figure out the best strategies to bring it down. Though let's face it, Red & Charizard will likely be involved.

Tapu Bulu will have the move Grass Impact that will turn the field into Grassy Terrain after it has been used. This will not only increase the damage of Grass-Type attacks but it will also heal Tapu Bulu whenever it chooses to use a Grass attack.

As with all the Legendary Arena battles, Tapu Bulu will have three health bars that you'll have to deplete in order to defeat the Land Spirit Pokemon. Whenever you take out one of these Tapu Bulu's attack patterns will change and its weakness may also differ. For instance, for its first and third health bars, it will be weak to Flying-Type attacks whilst during its second, Poison moves will hit it super effectively.

There will be a number of rewards on offer for beating its multiple health bars including the likes of Gems, Co-op Sync Orbs and 4-Star Power-ups. Beyond that, there will be a series of medals on offer for beating Tapu Bulu on each difficulty setting alongside doing so by only using a set number of Sync Pairs.

Pokemon Masters Ex is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.