Yes, we're here once again for a big, chunky Animal Crossing: New Horizons monthly creature guide, and in the new year and the month of January you might find pickings are rather, erm, slim.

That is, of course, unless you live on a Southern hemisphere island, or can travel to one easily. The Southern hemisphere this month is overloaded with new creatures for you to find to help you fill up that Museum - though Blathers might not be pleased about the beetles.

For more information on where to find all these new creatures and when, look them up below in our full lists of bugs, fish, sea creatures.

And with that out of the way, let's break down what we can find this month…