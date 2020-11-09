Animal Crossing New Horizons has a bounty of new creatures every single month, and as if it's a Christmas present, December is no different - even if you're deep inside a colder climate right now, you'll find plenty of creatures to catch.

Having said that, my Southern hemisphere pals are having a treat with loads of rare fish rocking up on their shores like it's Gulliver after a night out.

In December you'll find a decent load of new creatures in both hemispheres, in addition to a bunch that'll be making their leave this month too - make sure to catch those before they're gone.

If you need to find where these creatures are hiding, using our full fish, bug, and creature lists.

Now, on with the show…