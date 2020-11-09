Animal Crossing New Horizons has a bounty of new creatures every single month, and as if it's a Christmas present, December is no different - even if you're deep inside a colder climate right now, you'll find plenty of creatures to catch.
Having said that, my Southern hemisphere pals are having a treat with loads of rare fish rocking up on their shores like it's Gulliver after a night out.
In December you'll find a decent load of new creatures in both hemispheres, in addition to a bunch that'll be making their leave this month too - make sure to catch those before they're gone.
If you need to find where these creatures are hiding, using our full fish, bug, and creature lists.
- Full list of EVERY insect, prices, and how to catch them in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Full list of EVERY fish, prices, and how to catch them in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Full list of EVERY sea creature in Animal Crossing: New Horizons [UPDATED]
Now, on with the show…
