miHoYo's popular gacha RPG Genshin Impact is set to be updated to version 1.1 on November 11th. It will be called A New Star Approaches and will introduce a slew of new quests to the game, its first seasonal quest and four additional playable characters.

Among those new quests will be the grand finale to the Liyue chapter of the main storyline. Meanwhile, the first seasonal event will also get underway, Unreconciled Stars. This will be a two-week event that will see players completing a series of new quests and co-op challenges to earn various rewards that include 4-Star character Fischl.

Speaking of which, the update will also introduce four other playable characters to Genshin Impact. The first is 5-Star Childe, a Hydro archer who can switch between melee and ranged combat modes.

The other new 5-Star character will be Zhongli, a Geo polearm user who deals area of effect damage, petrifies enemies and possesses strong defences. The final two characters arriving on November 11th are both 4-Star. They are called Xinyan and Diona and they will bring an opportunity to mix up a player's elemental combos and combat tactics.

Finally, a Reputation system will also be introduced to the game that will apply to each city player's can visit. This will allow them to unlock various rewards as their standing with each region grows. This will include region-exclusive items and customisations alongside new tools including a portable waypoint, portable stove, treasure compass, and oculus resonance stones.

Genshin Impact is available now over on the App Store and Google Play alongside PC and PS4. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.