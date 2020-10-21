PUBG Mobile had previously announced a new dedicated league for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the League Finals are set to commence tomorrow. They will run from October 22nd to 25th and will feature some of the finest teams from those regions.

Esports in PUBG Mobile has grown tremendously this year, with the EMEA being created as a replacement for the PMCO Regional Finals. Therefore, this will be the inaugural finals for the EMEA League as the game continues to be enjoyed on a competitive level by viewers and players alike.

The EMEA League initially started with the 32 best teams from Europe, the Middle East and Africa but this has now been whittled down to just 16. The teams battling it out to claim the number one spot include:

• Natus Vincere

• World of Wonders

• Team 1218

• Klas Game Esports

• NaixCS

• IRAQI ELITE

• Headquarters

• Team Umbra

• SNAKEsquad

• OshTekkWarriors

• FRAG MACHINES

• Konina Power

• GODSENT

• Alliance

• Blaze Esports

• fastPay WildCats

By the end of October 25th, we'll have our first winner of the EMEA PUBG Mobile League, which has a prize pool of $100,000. The top three teams will then progress to the PUBG Mobile Global Championships for a chance to prove they're the best in the world.

If you're a fan of PUBG Mobile esports you'll be able to catch all of the action over on the game's official YouTube channel. The action will kick off at 18:00 GMT +3 each day between 22nd and 25th October.

Fancy yourself as an esports contender? PUBG Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.