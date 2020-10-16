Iconic metal band Korn has launched a special collaboration with World of Tanks Blitz.

The team-up includes a reveal for the band’s new music video ‘Finally Free’, a track featured on Korn’s latest studio album, The Nothing. This sets the stage for the brand new Halloween themed game mode coming to World of Tanks Blitz: Burning Games.

Available to all Tier V and above vehicles, Burning Games has you fight for dominance on the battlefield in order to secure in-game rewards. The Halloween-esque twist is that from the moment the battle clock starts, every vehicle on the battlefield starts draining health like a vampire, and you need to deal damage to enemies in order to stay in the fight.

Alongside this, a five stage event called Convergence is also available to access in-game, in which all players can complete in-game challenges to uncover pieces of Korn artwork and extra special items. Convergence and the Burning Games mode runs from the 16th to 24th October, so that’s plenty of time to check out the new content.

“Wargaming is no stranger to musical collaborations, having teamed up with Iron Maiden, Swedish metallers Sabaton, and punk rock outfit, The Offspring, for previous projects,” said Andrey Ryabovol from World of Tanks Blitz. “Korn is the perfect partner for our Halloween event, and we can’t wait for rock fans and World of Tanks Blitz players to experience this exciting collaboration.”

Meanwhile, the music video for Korn’s ‘Finally Free’ features Captain, a known character in the World of Tanks Blitz universe, who’s doing all he can to get to Korn’s live performance at the ‘Burning Games’ as he’s pitted against a crew of wasteland raiders who are keeping him from achieving his goal.

You can download World of Tanks Blitz from the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android.