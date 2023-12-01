World of Tanks Blitz welcomes Vinnie Jones as celebrity ambassador in Holiday Ops 2024 event

Preferred Partner Feature

Wargaming has announced the start of the yearly Holiday Ops for World of Tanks Blitz, letting players experience all the ho-ho-hos of the season with another celebrity ambassador. In particular, British footballer and movie star Vinnie Jones will be joining the fray, bringing tons of holiday-themed in-game goodies with him from December 1st to December 20th.

With the World of Tanks Blitz Holiday Ops 2024 event, Vinnie Jones is handing in his resignation letter to Santa (in a tank, no less) as he's now got a new gig as a tank commander. You can catch all his previous exploits as an enforcer for Santa's Naughty List in the game's cinematic trailer- keep your eyes peeled for some easter eggs and inside jokes while you're at it.

"You heard that correct, I'm hanging up my candy canes for good to join the awesome World of Tanks players for Holiday Ops 2024," says World of Tanks Holiday Ambassador Vinnie Jones. "My days of 'correcting' people on the naughty list are over. I am a World of Tanks commander now, and it is going to be ‘Jingle-Bells’ all the way!"

As for the Holiday Ops activities, there will be a special 10-stage celebrity quest where you can score avatars, collectibles, unique profile backgrounds and more. Plus, a Cobra tank with a legendary camouflage is up for grabs in the holiday draw to spice up the celebrations.

Looking to spend the holidays with a different kind of cheer? Download World of Tanks Blitz on iOS and Android today.