World of Tanks Blitz is going to Arrakis with new Dune: Part Two event

World of Tanks: Blitz is taking off from planet Earth and headed to Arrakis for a new collaboration to tie into the release of Dune: Part Two. Dennis Villenueve's adaptation of the classic sci-fi novel meets heavy armour, with new avatars and cosmetics to acquire, as well as the intimidating Groundtank to unlock as a special reward.

With 60 levels of completion to progress through, the challenge is on. You'll need to collect the limited-time Spice currency from completing missions and acquiring boosters in order to progress through event levels with exclusive rewards at each milestone.

The spice must flow

The Groundtank - acquired at event level 29 - is a heavily armoured, hard-hitting tank inspired by the film and book, with flashy graphical effects as armour bounces off its energy shields. You can also acquire two new avatars from special quests featuring House Atreides' Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin) or at level 29 House Harkonnen's Glossu Rabban, otherwise known as "The Beast" (David Bautista).

Additionally, there are collectible souvenirs to acquire, some of which can be exchanged for in-game currency, new camos and even more avatars. But aside from the Groundtank, the big prize of this event is the Dune Container. If you manage to get this container, you'll receive the Harvester legendary camo for the Maus tank, up to 1000 units of Spice, rare boosters, certificates and more. There's also a chance to unlock even more exclusive avatars including the animated Fremen avatar.

