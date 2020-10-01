Another month, another big ol' list of creatures you can catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, though if you've been playing the game since launch this might start looking a little familiar to you - and not just because we post this kind of article once per month.

There are loads of brand new fish, bugs, and sea creatures to be found once again in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in October, but many of them you will have already caught before unless you missed a few in your hunts.

The months are getting colder, too, which means the bugs are moving away to warmer climates. Good news for our Southern friends, bad news for us living up North.

But no matter where you live, we've got a big list of all of the creatures you can newly catch this month, and which creatures will be gone by the time November rolls around. Read on below for everything you need to know…

And of course, if you need help on finding any of these creatures, we have everything you need to know in our full lists of every fish, bug, and sea creature in the game…