KartRider Rush+ has proven popular since it launched earlier this year, having accrued over 10 million downloads on Google Play alone. Numbers like that were inevitably going to lead to collaborations at some stage and Nexon's first for their kart racer sees them teaming up with Hyundai.

This will see the addition of a new in-game kart that's modelled on Hyundai's sport sedan, the Sonata N Line. Alongside this new ride, there will also be an event for players to take part in that will run until October 18th.

During this period, players will be able to collect Sonata N Line Shards which can then be exchanged for a variety of rewards. This will include N Line Balloons, N Line Plates, a 30-day Sonata N Line Kart or a permanent Sonata N Line Kart.

These shards can be collected by completing various item quests that will include the following:

Daily logins

Daily multi-player race

Daily ranked race

Log-in for 7 days in a row

Play 10 total multiplayer races

Play 20 total multiplayer races

Kenny Chang, General Manager of Nexon America, Inc discussed the collaboration, he said: “Partnering with Hyundai adds immense value to KartRider Rush+, giving players the chance to engage with and race in a kart that is modelled after such a well-known and high-performance vehicle.”

He added: "Hyundai is among the most creative and forward-thinking manufacturers in the automobile industry and we are thrilled to be able to bring the SONATA N Line to life in our mobile experience.”

KartRider Rush+ is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.