Last Friday, another event began in Pokemon Masters EX called Family Ties. Alongside a new story event, this promised to introduce three new Sync Pairs throughout September. The first was Lusamine & Pheromosa and now players will also be able to get Gladion & Silvally too. The missing Full Force Battles are also set to be added on 16th September.

The 5-Star Tech duo will have their own Spotlight Scout that will run from today until October 1st. Much like all new additions to the Sync Pair roster since the game became Pokemon Masters EX, Gladion & Silvally can be upgraded to 6-Star EX and their Sync Grind is already expanded.

Thank you for playing Pokémon Masters EX. Full-Force Battle! Round 1 and Full-Force Battle! Round 2, which are needed for missions in the ongoing Family Ties story event, cannot be completed at this time. These Full-Force Battles will open on 9/16 at 11:00 p.m. PDT. pic.twitter.com/aBbd4ILVCT — Pokémon Masters EX (@PokemonMasters) September 11, 2020

Silvally's kit is centred around the Synthetic Pokemon's ability to change type through the use of the move My Mind’s Made Up! This will switch their typing to become the weakness of their opponent. Additionally, it will change Silvally's weakness and the typing of its move Multi-Attack and its Sync Move at the cost of lowering its speed.

Elsewhere, it also comes equipped with Crush Claw, a straightforward attack that also has a chance to lower the opponent's Defense. It will also have X Attack for sharply increase its damage. Finally, it has a passive called Backfire 2 that will lower the Special Attack and regular Attack of all opponents just before Silvally faints.

On 17th September the final of the three new Sync Pairs will be added to the game. This will be Lillie & Clefairy who will be a support duo. If you manage to pull all three this will notably increase the number of Travel Tokens you will earn from the Family Ties battles.

Pokemon Masters EX is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.