With Mario Kart Tour's Summer Tour winding to a close, it's time to look to the future and start grumping about whatever Nintendo has in store for us next.

This time around, however, we've got one of the game's neatest tours to date to enjoy in the form of the Super Mario Kart Tour, fit with SNES versions of Mario and Donkey Kong.

The pair look great and are easily among my favourite MK Tour characters since launch, offering a nice change of pace from the usual variants and baby racers.

The tour was announced during today's Super Mario Bros 35th Anniversary Direct, which also featured a ton of other exciting announcements, including the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit AR game and – the big one – the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection.