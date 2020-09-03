With Mario Kart Tour's Summer Tour winding to a close, it's time to look to the future and start grumping about whatever Nintendo has in store for us next.
This time around, however, we've got one of the game's neatest tours to date to enjoy in the form of the Super Mario Kart Tour, fit with SNES versions of Mario and Donkey Kong.
The pair look great and are easily among my favourite MK Tour characters since launch, offering a nice change of pace from the usual variants and baby racers.
The tour was announced during today's Super Mario Bros 35th Anniversary Direct, which also featured a ton of other exciting announcements, including the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit AR game and – the big one – the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection.
If you fancy jumping back into Mario Kart Tour, you'll find it available for download now as a free-to-play game from both the App Store and Google Play. The new tour is expected to kick off early next week on September 8th. On the hunt for some high-quality mobile racers? Here are 25 of our favourites for iPhone & iPad
The Summer Festival Tour is wrapping up in #MarioKartTour. Starting Sep 8, 11 PM PT, get ready for some nostalgia with Mario (SNES) and Donkey Kong Jr. (SNES) in the #SuperMarioKart Tour! #SuperMario35 pic.twitter.com/KUvZAXuXib — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) September 3, 2020
Comments