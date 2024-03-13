Mario Kart Tour launches the Mario Tour with Mario (King), 8-Bit Pipe Frame kart and more

8-Bit Pipe Frame kart and the 8-Bit Super Glider will be in the Spotlight Shop

Nintendo has launched a new in-game event for Mario Kart Tour, letting players join in on The Mario Tour, where the course DS Mario Circuit is taking centre stage. In particular, Mario (King) will be gracing the Spotlight Shop along with the 8-Bit Pipe Frame kart and the 8-Bit Super Glider for the first half of the tour.

In the latest update for Mario Kart Tour, you can also look forward to welcoming the driver Koopa (Freerunning) with the Triple Green Shells Special Skill. As the skill name suggests, this surrounds your kart with three green shells which you can fire at once. On the other hand, you can score the Rainbow Pipe Buggy when you climb the charts in the ranked cup. The Special Skill Jump Boost Plus enhances your Jump Boost boost time as well as the points you earn whenever you execute the boost.

Additionally, you can also nab Mario (Classic) whenever you clear limited-time challenges during the event. Plus, if you're a first-time subscriber to the Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass, you can enjoy a trial period of two weeks for free to see if it's your cup of tea.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Mario Kart Tour on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info