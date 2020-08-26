Mario Kart Tour's latest in-game tour has arrived today. Strangely, it's known as the 'Summer Tour', despite it almost being September at this point. Nevertheless, it's always nice to see fresh content arrive in Nintendo's popular kart racer.

Today's tour introduces the all-new Yukata costume for Daisy. It's a solid deign and definitely preferable to another weird baby variant.

The tour sees us return to the streets of Tokyo for some drifting action. Here, you can hop into the Tokyo Blur course, which looks sufficiently summery.

It's time for the Summer Festival Tour! Return to the sizzling streets of Tokyo for some sunny fun. Blaze new paths in the Tokyo Blur course, but don't overheat! Follow the link for more #MarioKartTour videos!https://t.co/vuBd79Dsym pic.twitter.com/a5dESM9o7B — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) August 26, 2020

I recently booted up Mario Kart Tour again after a long break away. It's definitely a more fleshed-out and enjoyable game than it was even six months back, and the core driving experience is decent fun. That said, I must admit that my go-to mobile kart racer is still KartRider Rush+.

If you're looking for some friends to play multiplayer with, we've got a giant list of friend codes for you. Mario Kart Tour is now available for download as a free-to-play game from both the App Store and Google Play.