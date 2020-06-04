The vast world of Old School RuneScape has grown once again with the arrival of the rather uninviting vampyre city of Darkmeyer.

A new quest named Sins of the Father gives you the opportunity to unlock the city's gates, though only the most intrepid of adventurers need apply this time around. The quest itself follows a band of freedom fighters, known as the Myreque, as they work to free the swamplands of Morytania from its monstrous ruler, Lord Drakan.

Once you're inside the city, you'll find all manner of new shops, amnesties, and – of course – enemies. There are also a number of new skilling methods, including the Hallowed Sepulchre agility course and the Essence Mine.

Jagex's hit MMO, now 16 years old, remains one of the premier games of its kind on mobile, offering nostalgic adventuring aplenty. PG alum Harry Slater reviewed it back in 2018, praising it for being surprisingly mobile-friendly without sacrificing any of the charm or personality of the PC original.

"The Myreque is a dramatic storyline and one which is close to many players' hearts, said Mike Donatelli, Product Direct of OSR. "It is one of the oldest and longest quest series in game, and players have enjoyed unravelling the history of the vampyres and the elusive Lord Drakan. As always, we have collaborated closely with the Old School RuneScape community throughout the development of Darkmeyer, with an emphatic vote of ~90% of 55,000+ polled players backing the quest."

If you're looking for a top-tier time killer, you'll find Old School RuneScape available for download now from over on the App Store and Google Play.