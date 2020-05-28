Following the announcement of a 90 FPS mode exclusive to OnePlus 8 Series devices, Epic Games and OnePlus have today revealed that their partnership is a bit more extensive than was first thought.

Together, they've revealed Creative Island "90", a map that will function as a game within Fortnite for all to enjoy. Right now, there are 5 distinct mini-games from Team Evolve that support up to 16 players, all with the theme of "speed and smoothness".

Colour Dash is set at the site of the Gateway of India and tests your ability to colour as many tiles as humanly possible while being subject to "extreme horizontal gravitational forces". You'll be equipped with Boogie Bombs, which you can use to mess with rival players or make your way around the map.

TNT Run is all about remaining fast on your feet and agile while the ground beneath you rapidly disappears. Some strategy and skill are required to erase the ground near your rivals, allowing you to trap them and work your way to victory.

Skydive Shootout seeks to test your advanced skydiving abilities, sending everyone flying upwards into the air and seeing who can then pass through the most hoops in a strict 90 seconds.

Target Practice is a tricky test of accuracy. Zombies will appear at different locations around the map, then disappear. This means that you'll only have a few seconds to shoot them down before they're gone for good.

Lava Escape is a frantic race for survival, challenging you to continue climbing upwards in the hopes of outrunning a rising pool of lava.

It all sounds like good fun, and if you'd like to get involved, the map will go live at 10am EST tomorrow, May 29th.

Fortnite is available for download now as a free-to-play game from over on the App Store and Google Play.