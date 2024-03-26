Fortnite introduces vehicle building in new Lego-themed Mechanical Mayhem update

Weclome the Speeder, Offroader, and Hauler

Lego collaboration with three new vehicles

Speeder, Offroader, and Hauler can all be constructed using new material

Players also have the ability to create their own ride

Are you ready to hit the road in style? Because Epic Games has just released the version 29.10 update for Fortnite, which brings a high-octane collaboration with Lego. Titled Mechanical Mayhem, this patch is about to take you on new creative adventures as vehicle building is introduced in the popular battle royale.

Your riding adventure in Fortnite is getting a serious upgrade thanks to Mechanical Mayhem. Whether you're a speed demon, an off-road enthusiast, or a heavy hauler, there's a vehicle build tailored just for you. Three new vehicles have been introduced in the update with the addition of novel methods of making a custom one as well, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

First up, we have the Speeder, perfect for those who need to get from point A to point B in no time. Just add a Power Cell to your inventory and zip across biomes. If you don’t prefer travelling alone, load up the Offroader by adding Flexwood to your pouch. It offers a pretty safe ride thanks to its sturdy build and versatile design. And for those of you looking for something even bigger, the Hauler is your best friend. With ample space in the trunk, it's ready to transport everything you have as long as you possess some Frostpine.

But if you don’t like going by the book, you can come up with your own ride as well. Using the Vehicle Parts in the Toys section will allow you to build your own vehicles just by combining items such as Power Cells, Wheels, and Seats. Once built, these rides will be powered by eco-friendly fuel. You can create it simply by recycling your old resources in the Compost Bins.

Don’t forget to use the Wrench and Illuminator tools to customize your ride further.

