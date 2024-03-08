Fortnite teams up with UK retailer Currys to encourage Gen Z players to combat e-waste

Trash Tycoon tasks you with mining and recycling e-waste

This aims to inspire the next generation to recycle

Up to £1,000 worth of rewards are up for grabs

Fortnite is once again redefining what it means to truly blur the lines between physical and digital with Trash Tycoon, a new gamified experience that tackles the issue of e-waste. You're essentially tasked to mine and recycle e-waste with plenty of rewards up for grabs, not just in-game but also IRL.

In the latest gamified experience within Fortnite (specifically targeted towards Gen Z users), you can look forward to engaging with Currys, a UK-based tech retailer, to combat the challenges on e-waste as supported by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra). In that sense, Trash Tycoon in Fortnite aims to inspire the new generation to think twice before binning their tech.

"Trash Tycoon is a game-changer, quite literally. Gaming has definitely been my ultimate escape and go-to 'night in' activity. As a Fortnite fan, it’s refreshing to play a map that addresses real-world issues. It's about time we turn gaming into a force for good - I can't wait to dive in with my squad and see how I can level up my base, whilst recycling tech trash!" says Television Presenter and DJ Tyler West.

"I hope tackling e-waste in the virtual world can help younger generations understand the importance of responsible waste disposal in the real world," Environment Minister Robbie Moore adds. "It’s vital we turn the tide of e-waste, which sees 155,000 tonnes of electrical waste thrown in the bin every year. This is why we have set out new proposals to make it easier for householders to recycle their electrical goods and to spark the move to a more circular economy."

Finally, the in-game experience also lets you duke it out with other players and stand a chance to win more than £1,000 worth of rewards. If all that sounds fab to you, why not try your hand at other games similar to Fortnite on your device?