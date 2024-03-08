Fortnite's latest season, Myths and Mortals, gives Zeus a handgun

Duke it out in a Clash of the Titans with the Greek Gods in Fortnite's new battle pass

There's new locations to explore, a skins to unlock and more

Just don't fly high, like an eagle, if you're wearing the Wings of Icarus

It seems as if ancient Greece is in vogue lately, not only has hit gacha title Reverse: 1999 put out their own update bringing Plato-inspired location to the game, but now Fortnite is bringing in the Olympian gods! Yes, you heard that right, now you can make the ill-informed decision to give Zeus a handgun. The latest battle pass is available now, up until May 24th, for you to forge your own epic tale worthy of Homer (no, not that one).

Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths & Mortals adds new locations, godly powers, characters and more. You'll be able to unlock seven new characters throughout the season, from Zeus to Medusa, Artemis and even Hades. Oh, and Korra. Yes, the Legend of Korra is having a small collab with the addition of the titular character from the Avatar: The Last Airbender spin-off joining the game to boot.

But wait, there's more! The Fortnite map will see three new locations added. Mount Olympus needs no introduction as the home of the Greek gods, while the Grim Gate brings a bit of Hades to the surface world, finally, Brawler's Battleground lets you take on the God of War (no, not that one) Ares and fight through his challenge.

You'll naturally also have fresh new weapons, the Thunderbolt of Zeus for example. While like always there are temporary power-ups like the Wings of Icarus, that let you soar through the skies, just don't fly too close to the sun. And if you missed out on them the first time around, the weapons from Chapter 5, Season 1 will make return.

You can check out the full list of what's being added on Fortnite's official blog. It's shaping up to be a pretty epic (pun intended) season for Fortnite Fans, although Gods only know what'll happen if you run into Zeus while playing as Kratos.

But even if you're not on the official Fortnite bandwagon you might be interested in some of the unofficial collabs hitting the game. Invincible followed up its official partnership with a new PvE raid added, and we dug into what that might mean for future content being created for the hit battle royale.