OnePlus has partnered with Epic Games to deliver the first-ever 90 FPS mode for Fortnite on smartphones. The rollout is currently underway, and the mode will soon be available for all OnePlus 8 devices.

For the sake of comparison, the Switch version targets 30 FPS, the PS4 and Xbox One hover around 60 FPS, and the previous ceiling for mobile was 60 FPS. And while 120 FPS is obviously super impressive for any handset, it's worth pointing out that the iPad Pro can run the game at a variable 120 FPS on lowered graphical settings.

I would have to guess that the 90 FPS mode on OnePlus devices will come at a similar cost to the game's graphical fidelity, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

"The OnePlus 8 Series delivers a smooth, high framerate Fortnite gameplay experience – that even current generation console game systems can't match,” said Pete Lau, Founder & CEO of OnePlus. "OnePlus creates the best devices for mobile gaming through our industry leading display, speedy performance, and overall user experience designed with power-users in mind."

It's good to see the likes of OnePlus look to draw in more core mobile gamers, and a race to higher frame rates seems to be a decent way of doing so. It doesn't feel like long ago at all that a stable 30 FPS felt incredibly out of reach on mobile, so to see 60 FPS and above slowly becoming the new standard is exciting.

OnePlus users in India will also be able to nab Fornite via "one-touch" easy installation of the Epic Games App exclusively through OnePlus' Game Space. Or, you know, you could download it from Google Play.

Fortnite is now available for download on both iOS and Android as a free-to-play game.