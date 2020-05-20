Giant of the mobile games industry NetEase has today revealed its new AAA RPG, tentatively named Project Ragnarok. Daniel Ahmad, Senior Analyst at Niko Partners, was first to share the news widely via Twitter.

Ragnarok is an open-world game inspired by Norse mythology, and it's said to be a multi-platform release. This could mean that it's heading to PC and consoles in addition to mobile.

NetEase is developing a new AAA game, tentative title is Project Ragnarok. It is an open world adventure game inspired by Nordic mythology. Will take a multi-platform approach which indicates PC and Console in addition to Mobile. pic.twitter.com/tAKM3BViFs — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 20, 2020

According to Ahmad, NetEase's goal here is to offer a blend of Chinese-style MMO gameplay and premium AAA gameplay. The footage shared shows off some of the game's combat and Assassin's Creed-like platforming.

It all looks incredibly showy, though I imagine what we're seeing in action is a sort of proof of concept as opposed to genuine gameplay. Still, if anyone has the money and expertise to pull off a project such as this, it's NetEase.

NetEase is holding its 520 conference a bit later where there will probably be more info. For now there is this game world preview video. pic.twitter.com/upiBH1EFG1 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 20, 2020

The second trailer shared by Ahmad highlights the game's open-world setting and a bit more of the platforming. It's interesting to see multiple Norse mythology-inspired games release/be announced in such close proximity to one another.

NetEase's 520 conference is scheduled for later today, so here's to hoping we'll learn a bit more about what will no doubt become one of the most hotly anticipated mobile RPGs to date.