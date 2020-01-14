Riot, best-known as the developers of League of Legends, announced three games last year that will be coming to mobile in 2020. Now, thanks to a recent video update, we know the first one to arrive will be Teamfight Tactics.

Riot's spin on the popular autochess genre, Teamfight Tactics, will head for both iOS and Android in mid-March, which isn't too far away at all. Of course, the game has been available on PC for quite some time now so you can always try it out there to see if you're interested in playing the mobile version.

During the video update, they mention that the game is intended to release in most countries at that point. They didn't specify which countries would be missing out, however. We can expect more details on that in the coming weeks as we get closer to launch.

Teamfight Tactics on mobile will support cross-play, which is always good to hear because it means there's a much larger playerbase to draw from when matchmaking. And the TFT user numbers are very high, reportedly hitting around 33 million players at one stage last year.

Riot is going for a big push on mobile this year. Alongside TFT we're expecting League of Legends: Wild Rift, a mobile version of their hugely successful MOBA that's purpose-built for phones. Then, beyond that, they're also joining the digital card game scene with Legends of Runeterra which is the one I'm most looking forward to.

Teamfight Tactics will be available on both the App Store and Google Play sometime during March of this year. If you're an Android user you can pre-register now whilst iOS users will have to wait a while longer yet. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.