There are a lot of Auto Chess games. That is a terrifying fact. I feel like I blinked, and the Auto Chess genre just emerged from the shadows and ambushed me on all sides. I still have not roused from this nightmare, and my fingers fervently click away as if they're my feet, running on the ground but never moving, frozen to the spot.

So anyway, there's Dota Underlords, Auto Chess, and Chess Rush, and honestly they're all pretty much the same game.

If you're a mobile game fan, you're inevitably going to get involved in Auto Chess eventually, but the question is, which is going to be best for you to play?

It's a tough question, but it's one we're here to answer, as we pit the big boys of mobile Auto Chess head to head.

They are all auto chess

Well, I mean, there are no wrong answers, right? If you just want to try Auto Chess for the first time, well, they are all Auto Chess, and they all do a pretty good job of recreating the fan favourite game mode.

They all have a similar interface, similar mechanics, and the games play out very familiarly in all three of the most popular mobile variants of Auto Chess. So honestly, if you were to just pick one you liked the look of and tried it out, you wouldn't be doing anything wrong.

But having said that, some of these games might have a more long-lived audience than others, and honestly, Dota Underlords has the advantage here. Since it is also available on Steam, and has full cross-play support, you can be ensured that the install base has the potential to be much larger, and should still be there in years to come.

That is certainly not a guarantee for Auto Chess and Chess Rush, with the former offering a fairly expensive battle pass, and the latter releasing after Dota and Auto Chess have already gained a large audience.