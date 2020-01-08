PUBG Mobile has detailed a host of new updates that will arrive in the game tomorrow. This will see the addition of a new Domination game mode, Arena map, battle pass and more. It's a pretty sizeable update, so let's jump into the details.

Both the new Arena map and Domination mode are intrinsically linked together. The map is simply called Town and will play host to 4v4 matches where the aim is to capture bases. These bases will activate at various points throughout the match, at which point they can be claimed.

It's a simple case of being the first team to capture two of the three bases to be declared the winner. Super Weapon Crates will also be available in this mode so players will be able to enjoy some extra firepower when they're working together to capture the different points.

Beyond that, we have the Royale Pass Season 11. This will offer players a new battle pass that follows a theme they're calling Operation Tomorrow. This will unlock a bunch of missions and rewards that can be earned throughout the season including some futuristic outfits.

Meanwhile, the original Warehouse map will make a return to the game in a practising capacity. Players wanting to test out various guns can hop into this Arena Training Map to get a feel for all the weapons available. Speaking of guns, the Groza's single-shot damage has been reduced from 48 to 45 in Team Arena.

Finally, there will also be a new vehicle to enjoy in Classic Mode on Vikendi. This will, appropriately enough, be a Light Snowmobile. It's a more manoeuvrable variant of the original Snowmobile that's faster than its predecessor but at the cost of being damaged more easily.

PUBG Mobile is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.