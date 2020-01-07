PUBG Mobile has put out a call for future beta testers ahead of Royale Pass Season 11 Operation Tomorrow's launch on Friday, January 10th. It's a decent way to play new content first and perhaps even get an edge on the competition while also helping to improve the game.

It sounds like it could be worth it if you want to earn some rewards for testing beta content and taking part in future surveys. If you're an avid player of the game, it probably makes sense to get involved in the programme.

Wanna get an opportunity to try the new content before anyone else and provide your feedback to the team? Come and apply to be a part of the PUBG Mobile Beta Testing Group! Fill out the survey below for a chance to get selected: https://t.co/G7Mvh2u6pG pic.twitter.com/m9DkQ0wa3V — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 3, 2020

You'll first be asked your age, then the survey proper begins. It's all fairly straightforward stuff, with questions about when you first started playing, your current account level, highest rank achieved during the last three seasons, whether you play on Android or iOS, how much time you play PUBG Mobile on average per week, and why exactly you want to be a beta tester.

From there, you'll just have to wait and see whether you're selected. I don't really have any tips to help get you picked, so you'll just have to answer truthfully and hope for the best.

If you've for some reason reached this point in the article and don't already have the game on your phone, you'll find it available for download now from both the App Store and Google Play. PUBG Mobile Lite, a revised version of the game with smaller maps for lower-spec devices, also launched recently. You'll find that one on Google Play.