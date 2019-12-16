With 2019 coming to an end, App Annie has now revealed the 10 top most-downloaded games of the decade. Turns out that Subway Surfers has taken the No.1 spot, beating out heavy-hitters like Candy Crush Saga, My Talking Tom, and Clash of Clans.

All told, there are very few surprises here. Sure, it's a little strange that Pokemon GO didn't break the top 10, but most of these will be known entities to the majority of mobile gamers. I didn't expect Subway Surfers to be quite so high, but as App Annie points out, that's likely down to its immense success in India.

Arguably, though, the real test of success lies in all-time consumer spend. Surprising precisely no one, Supercell's Clash of Clans took the top spot, followed by Monster Strike and Candy Crush Saga. Pokemon GO finally makes an appearance here, sitting in 8th place.

App Annie also mentions that mobile games have seen a 5% increase in downloads and a 15% growth in consumer spend (excluding third-party Android) year-over-year.

The top 10 most-downloaded games of 2019 (according to App Annie) are as follows:

1. Garena Free Fire

2. PUBG Mobile

3. Subway Surfers

4. Color Bump 3D

5. Fun Race 3D

6. Run Race 3D

7. My Talking Tom 2

8. Homescapes

9. Stack Ball

10. Call of Duty: Mobile

It's interesting to see Subway Surfers continue to do incredibly well, beating out GOTY contenders like Call of Duty: Mobile and almost rivalling current megahits like Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile. It's also evident that hypercasual games are still on the rise, with Color Bump 3D, Fun Race 3D, and Run Race 3D all ranking quite high.

For more info on App Annie's findings, be sure to check out the team's full blog post.